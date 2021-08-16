Grand Traverse Plastics Expanding In Northern Michigan, Creating 43 Advanced Manufacturing Jobs
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that Grand Traverse Plastics is expanding in Whitewater Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to require a total capital investment of $11.5 million and create up to 43 jobs, which will be supported by a $430,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in the Southeast region of the U.S.www.9and10news.com
Comments / 0