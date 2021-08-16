Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Fear Factory Announce Instrumental Edition of Aggression Continuum

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFear Factory will release an instrumental version of their new album, Aggression Continuum, on September 17, the band has announced. Although releasing instrumental iterations of full albums isn’t unheard of — Hate Eternal just did it last year — the fact that Fear Factory had a nasty split with vocalist Burton Seashore prior to Continuum‘s release makes this announcement feel more than a little pointed.

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Cazares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Instrumentals#Puppets#Fear Factory#Marquis Theater#Wave Outdoors#Wc Social Club#Emerson Theater#Ga#Country River Club#Rockhouse Bar Grill#Niviane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Fear Factory's Dino Cazares will play guitar on Soulfly's upcoming US tour

Fear Factory's Dino Cazares is set to join LA metallers Soulfly on their upcoming US tour. It is not yet clear whether the news means the permanent departure of long-serving Soulfly guitarist Marc Rizzo. The band will cram 33 dates into a little over a month; the run commences August...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Underoath, Every Time I Die and Spiritbox Announce North American Tour

Underoath have announced a North American headline tour in support of their upcoming album, Voyeurist, scheduled for February and March of 2022. OG metalcore stalwarts Every Time I Die and everyone’s favorite new band Spiritbox will support. Underoath vocalist Spencer Chamberlain states:. “There was a time during the pandemic where...
Public HealthMetalSucks

Korn Cancel Show Amidst Confirmed Covid-19 Case

Korn have become the latest act in the heavy music community to cancel at least one show mid-tour after a case of Covid-19 cropped up within their camp. The band’s performance last night, August 14, at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA was canceled earlier in the day when the band broke the news on social media. It’s not known publicly whether the infected person is a member of the band or someone on their crew.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Former Exodus Drummer John Tempesta Temporarily Re-Joins the Band

Earlier this year, Exodus opted to delay their new album, Persona Non Grata, from the spring to the fall so that their drummer, Tom Hunting, could undergo cancer treatment, recover from that treatment, and then be able to tour with the band to support the album. Unfortunately, even with the...
Public HealthMetalSucks

Korn’s Jonathan Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19

After calling off their show this past Saturday, August 14 due to “a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp,” the California nu-metal band has now revealed that vocalist Jonathan Davis has tested positive for the virus. As a result, six of the band’s upcoming concerts are being rescheduled, while...
MusicMetalSucks

Every Time I Die Announce New Album, Stream First Single

Every Time I Die’s new album has been done for a minute, with guitarist Andy Williams telling MetalSucks way back in the spring of 2020 that the album is “fuckin’ crazy,” “wild” and “dangerous.” Since December, the group has even released three new songs — “A Colossal Wreck,” “Desperate Pleasures,” and “AWOL” — all from said new album.
MusicMetalSucks

Halestorm Debut New Single “Back From the Dead”

If the world wasn’t completely falling to shit right now and we were doing as well in the war against COVID as we thought we’d be, releasing a raucous anthem called “Back From the Dead” would have been just, like, the best thing ever. I mean this coulda been the song of the summer; it could have been AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” but for the entire world.
MusicMetalSucks

The Plot in You Debut New Song “Enemy”

How to describe “Enemy,” the new song from The Plot in You? Uh… ever heard a metalcore band signed to Fearless Records before? Yeah? This is that. There ya go. Having said that, I don’t hate this as much as I assumed I would. There’s too much auto-tune in places, but what else is new? And the music is pretty good; the chorus is heavy and hooky enough. So maybe give this a roll of the dice and see if you like it? Maybe?
MusicMetalSucks

Fear Factory Have Found Their New Singer

Fear Factory have found a singer to replace longtime frontman Burton Seabreeze… but they won’t say who it is yet. Even if they did say who it is, I don’t know that it would matter — Fear Factory guitarist (and now sole brand owner) Dino Cazares has said before that he wants to hire an unknown. Assuming that’s what he did, a name alone wouldn’t mean anything to us. If he said, like, “We hired Jonny Santos from Spineshank,” that means something. “We hired Shlomo Moscovitz,” on the other hand, would only encourage us to run to Google to see if we could find any samples of Shlomo Moscovitz singing.
Musicmetalinjection

FEAR FACTORY Has Hired A New Vocalist

Fear Factory has found a new vocalist to replace Burton C. Bell. According to guitarist Dino Cazares, the band has recruited a "kind of known" male vocalist that will be introduced to the world with a new song. Cazares broke the news in an interview with Bucketlist TV, saying he'll be working on the new song (or songs?) once he's home from the Soulfly tour.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Fear Factory has found a replacement for Burton C Bell

Dino Cazares, head honcho at Fear Factory, has revealed, in an interview with Bucket List that he has narrowed his search for a singer down to one person. You may recall that we reported, back in September, singer Burton C Bell had announced his departure from Fear Factory saying that he “cannot align” himself with someone whom he does not trust or respect. Legal issues had been going on for four plus years and Bell decided that it was time for him to move on. Dino discussed the current goings on with himself and Fear Factory. While discussing the Fear Factory singer situation, Cazares revealed the the new singer will be a man. While he declined to reveal the identity of the new mystery singer, he did say that the person has experience and is kind of known. Here is a small taste of what Dino had to say,
MusicMetalSucks

Spiritbox Will “Hurt You” with Their Newest Song

Everyone’s favorite rising metal stars, Spiritbox, have unveiled “Hurt You,” the latest single from their forthcoming album Eternal Blue. Surprising absolutely no one that’s been paying attention to this band’s rise over the past year-plus, the song is super catchy in every way possible (riffs, grooves, vocal hooks) and hits plenty hard. It’s no wonder Spiritbox have been the great unifiers of metal fans… they’ve got a little something for everyone other than the grouchiest and most elitist of doom and stoner stalwarts.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Exodus: New Album Details Announced, First Single Released

HUZZAH! The mighty thrash legends of Exodus have at last announced a release date for their new album, Persona Non Grata — November 19. That sounds further away than it is. They’ve also released the first single from the album, “The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves),” and it… fucking… rips. Seriously, it’s been a minute since Exodus released a rager this ragin’ — I think it’s probably the best song they’ve produced with Zetro since the first Zetro era in the late ’80s/early ’90s. The guitar solos alone will make you cream your jeans. It is an excellent track to drum up interest for Persona Non Grata.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Inferi Share “Vile” New Song

Y’know I only just realized that Inferi take their name from Harry Potter. That’s wild. I don’t generally think of Harry Potter as being especially metal, but this band have convinced me. ‘Cuz the rising technical-progressive death metal act continue to impress with their new single, “Vile Genesis.” Like all...
MusicMetalSucks

Between the Buried and Me Drop Video for “The Future Is Behind Us”

Between the Buried and Me’s new album, Colors II, comes out today. I’ve yet to give it a full spin — I’ve only heard the singles as they’ve been released — but nothing’s wowed me so far. Which is just how I’ve felt about the past handful of BTBAM albums… perfectly fine, but didn’t stick, gave me little desire to go back and listen again, as much respect as I have for the band and their catalogue.
MusicMetalSucks

Asking Alexandria Leave Sumerian, Fart Out New Song

The chorus of Asking Alexandria’s “Alone Again” says “I think it’s time that I take some time to be alone again.” But it should be “I think it’s time that I take some time to shut the fuck up again,” or even “I think it’s time that I take some time to learn some words besides ‘time.’” This is one of the less-annoying Asking Alexandria songs I’ve ever heard, with singer (“singer”) Danny Worsnop being the source of 99% of its irritating elements… and I still barely made it halfway through the track before I fell to my knees and begged God for hearing loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy