Fear Factory Announce Instrumental Edition of Aggression Continuum
Fear Factory will release an instrumental version of their new album, Aggression Continuum, on September 17, the band has announced. Although releasing instrumental iterations of full albums isn’t unheard of — Hate Eternal just did it last year — the fact that Fear Factory had a nasty split with vocalist Burton Seashore prior to Continuum‘s release makes this announcement feel more than a little pointed.www.metalsucks.net
