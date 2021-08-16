Fear Factory Announce Instrumental Edition of Aggression Continuum

Dino Cazares, head honcho at Fear Factory, has revealed, in an interview with Bucket List that he has narrowed his search for a singer down to one person. You may recall that we reported, back in September, singer Burton C Bell had announced his departure from Fear Factory saying that he “cannot align” himself with someone whom he does not trust or respect. Legal issues had been going on for four plus years and Bell decided that it was time for him to move on. Dino discussed the current goings on with himself and Fear Factory. While discussing the Fear Factory singer situation, Cazares revealed the the new singer will be a man. While he declined to reveal the identity of the new mystery singer, he did say that the person has experience and is kind of known. Here is a small taste of what Dino had to say,