Diddy Brings Gina Huynh To Las Vegas Amid Rumors He's Dating Yung Miami

City Girls rapper Yung Miami has been rumored to be in a relationship with Diddy for a while, and now she’s further stirred speculation in an Instagram Stories post. Earlier this year, Yung Miami kicked off speculation about her dating life when she shared a series of photos ending with a snap of her holding hands with Diddy. The pair were both in attendance at Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ 40th birthday in Atlanta. Diddy later shared the same photo, although neither of them have confirmed or denied the speculation so far.