The Best Places to Score Vintage Furniture and Decor Online for Less

Carrie Bradshaw once said that she was “cheating on furniture with fashion” during Season 5 of Sex and the City, and the phrase has had style aficionados, like myself, in a chokehold ever since. While the cheeky quote means that investing in your home puts revamping your wardrobe on the back-burner, Bradshaw’s words really signify the importance of curating your living space — just as you would your closet. Much like scoping out a new handbag or pair of shoes, sourcing that perfect couch requires a certain level of savvy, and according to experts, going the secondhand route is a winning choice every time. Luckily, there’s currently a plethora of vintage furniture stores to choose from, especially on Instagram, which has become both a shopping and inspiration source for style-minded homebodies.