We are just days away from the possible launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and we keep getting information and rumors about the upcoming devices. Now, the latest rumor suggests that we will get a charger with the purchase of Samsung’s new foldable. However, this is not like before, when every company included a charging brick with the purchase of your new device. Now you will have to take action if you feel like getting a free charger with your new Samsung phone.