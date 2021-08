EAST CANTON – Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Co. is upgrading track crossings at five intersections by installing new track and ties in the village. "They dig everything out; the track, the wood (ties)," village Administrator Ed Collins said. "They are getting a makeover. I have been here for 60-some years. The railroad tracks have never been upgraded. It was a long time coming. It is a great thing for the village. I call them every year and ask for repairs. This year, they said they would work with us."