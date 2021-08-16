Erie County bicentennial celebration continues with African American heritage in WNY

3rd installment of Erie County Bicentennial Heritage Commemoration Series highlights Michigan Street corridor; free program features music, speakers. The EC200 committee announced the third event in the EC200 Heritage Commemoration Series will take place Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the historic Roycroft Campus in East Aurora with an evening celebrating African American heritage in WNY. The free event will feature a musical performance by the George Scott Big Band along with speakers discussing African-American heritage, with a focus on the Michigan Street corridor. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. on the Roycroft Campus’ Great Lawn at 31 South Grove St., East Aurora. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.