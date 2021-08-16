Clippers’ Notebook 8/16/21: Cody Morris dazzles in second Triple-A start as Clippers split series with Toledo

Image: David Monseur/MiLB/Courtesy Akron RubberDucks. Cleveland’s 2018 seventh-round pick right-hander Cody Morris is enjoying a breakout season, having allowed just five runs over his seven starts of over 28 innings. Those figures include his first outing in Triple-A, where Morris shut down an offensive powerhouse team that is the Triple-A East Midwest Division-leading Omaha Storm Chasers. The 24-year-old was among few Clippers pitchers who kept a lid on Omaha’s offense, however, as the Storm Chasers slugged 14 homers, including four from 2019 No. 2 overall pick Bobby Witt Jr. Columbus managed to hang in each ballgame, as all six contests were decided by four runs or fewer. Shortstop Gabriel Arias, who leads the team with 16 hits over the last 13 games, earned a Gatorade bath with a walk-off single Friday, and collected a pair of hits over the remainder of the series. The 12-game homestand continues next week for Columbus as it hosts Toledo. The Clippers have split each of their last three series and are 37-45 this season, good for fifth in the division.