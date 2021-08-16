Cancel
Clippers’ Notebook 8/16/21: Cody Morris dazzles in second Triple-A start as Clippers split series with Toledo

By Tony Lastoria
indiansbaseballinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clippers started slow this past week against the visiting Toledo Mud Hens. Columbus dropped the first three games of the six game series before winning the last three, including a doubleheader on Saturday. In the first of the two Saturday games, Cody Morris made the start, pitching four scoreless and hitless innings on the way to the Clippers’ first win of the week.

