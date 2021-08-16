Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Fires Up 4K Ultra HD October 19th

Join the Mayhem on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, & On Demand August 17th from Lionsgate. After hitting theaters as the #1 movie in America, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film The Hitman’s Bodyguard – arrives on Digital July 23 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand August 17 from Lionsgate. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool franchise, The Hitman’s Bodyguard), Academy Award®, Golden Globe®, and Primetime Emmy® Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson (Academy Award®: 1994, Actor in a Supporting Role, Pulp Fiction; Golden Globe®: 1998, Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy, Jackie Brown; Primetime Emmy® Award: 2009, Outstanding Animated Program, “Afro Samurai: Resurrection”), Academy Award® nominee Salma Hayek (2002, Actress in a Leading Role, Frida), with Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas (The Skin I Live In, The Mask of Zorro), and Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman (Academy Award®: 2005, Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture – Million Dollar Baby; Se7en, Driving Miss Daisy, Now You See Me franchise).
