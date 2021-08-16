Cancel
Assembly to provide final report on Cuomo

By 360 PSG
wnypapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatement from Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine:. “The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo. In doing so, the committee will take all appropriate steps to ensure that this effort does not interfere with various ongoing investigations by the United States attorney concerning nursing home data; the attorney general concerning the governor's memoir; and local law enforcement authorities in five jurisdictions – Manhattan, Albany, Westchester, Nassau and Oswego – regarding possible criminal incidents of sexual misconduct.”

