The Best Running Belts of 2021 For Morning Jogs or Marathons

By Jonathan Zavaleta
 4 days ago

Shoulder sling bags have become a popular way to carry your everyday essentials , and you might feel tempted to use one of these shoulder bags for running. But it’s better to invest in a dedicated running bag, also called a running belt.

What sets running belts apart from the average sling bag is their size and design. Running belts are designed to fit close to the body and around your waist. Their snug fit, combined with their small size, helps prevent the bags from bouncing around and becoming a distraction while you run.

The most important factor to consider when deciding on the best running belt for you is to think about what you need to carry. Most will opt for their keys , maybe some cards and cash, and their phone. Beyond that, some runners will want snacks or energy gels. Whether or not you want to bring a water bottle will also be a substantial consideration. Some running belts have pouches for water, which obviously adds substantial weight to the bag. These are the best running belts and bags to buy online.

1. Nike Slim Waistpack 2.0

BEST OVERALL

Looking for style and performance? Nike, as usual, is the way to go. This Waistpack running belt has a slim design with a reflective Swoosh logo tape reinforcement around the zipper. The pack is expandable to comfortably accommodate your most-used items.


Buy: Nike Running Belt $20.00

2. Lululemon Fast and Free Run Belt

BEST UPGRADE

With Lululemon’s popularity as a lifestyle brand, it can be hard to forget how great they are at making actual fitness gear. The Fast and Free Run Belt is made from a lightweight fabric with a touch of stretch, allowing it to move with you as you run. There’s a lanyard clip for securely stashing your keys. It’s available in two sizes, and comes in a range of colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0kmG_0bTCLYKE00


Buy: Lululemon Running Belt $38.00

3. FlipBelt

MOST INNOVATIVE

Like many great innovations, the FlipBelt is remarkable running belt for its simplicity. It consists of a band of fabric with multiple access points throughout the waist, allowing you to slip your phone, snacks, and other personal essentials into the belt. It’s available in a ton of colors and sizes, so you can easily find the one that works best for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yhb4C_0bTCLYKE00

Buy: Flipbelt Running Belt $21.57

4. Camelbak Adult Podium Flow 21 oz. Belt Pack

BEST FOR TRAILS

This versatile pack from Camelbak is a good option for running, trail running, hiking, bike rides, or walks. It has a pouch for a 21 oz bottle, which is made with the characteristic level of precision Camelbak brings to hydration. The bottle has a cap to keep the valve sanitary if you’re running through muddy conditions. The zippered pouch gives you space to store other items.

Buy: Camelbak Running Belt $44.99

5. SPIbelt Reflective Running Belt

BEST FOR NIGHT RUNS

This stretchy running belt from SPIbelt helps to hold all of your running essentials snugly in place and not bouncing around. The belt has a reflective coating, giving it a cool look while also providing the benefit of keeping you safe while you run at night. The adjustable slider makes it easy to get a comfortable fit.

Buy: SPIbelt Running Belt $28.99

6. The North Face Run Belt

BEST COLOR

More of a trail runner? The North Face has you covered with this eye-catching neon yellow running belt bag. Of course, just because it’s The North Face, that doesn’t mean you can’t use this bag for urban runs, too. Unlike some smaller bags, the main compartment of this bag can accommodate a small water bottle. It’s water-repellent and moisture-wicking, keeping you and your gear safe and dry no matter how rainy the weather or how sweaty the runner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38L8V4_0bTCLYKE00


Buy: The North Face Running Belt $24.95

7. Nike 22oz Large Bottle

BEST WATER BOTTLE CARRIER

If you’re going on a longer run or just prefer to stay hydrated, this belt bag from Nike includes a sleeve to hold a bike-style water bottle. It holds 22 oz, ensuring you’ll stay hydrated on those hot afternoon runs. A zippered pocket provides a place to stash your other essentials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3tJE_0bTCLYKE00


Buy: Nike Running Belt $30.00

8. Amphipod AirFlow MicroStretch Plus Luxe Belt

BEST DESIGN

Many running belt bags are designed to be discrete, but sometimes you want something with a little more personality. These belts from Amphipod come in vibrant prints, as well as this more low-key black-and-white print. It has one horizontal zipper for your phone, snacks, and other gear. The pouch itself expands to accommodate more without taking up extra space.


Buy: Amphipod Running Belt $30.00

SPY

SPY

