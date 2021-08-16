Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Report: Travis Barker boards first flight since near-fatal 2008 plane crash

By Syndicated Content
q106fm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Barker has reportedly refused to get on a plane since surviving a crash in 2008 that killed nearly everyone aboard. That changed on Sunday when he was photographed climbing aboard a jet — supposedly for the first time in 13 years — with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. TMZ snapped photos...

q106fm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Corey Gamble
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Private Plane#First Flight#Accident#Men S Health#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Stunning! Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Goes Makeup-Free While Getting Her Hair Done

Fresh-faced! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free while getting her hair done by celebrity stylist Laura Rugetti. The hairdresser — who is know for styling high-profile clients including Tana Mongeau, Denise Richards and Kelly Osbourne — shared a video of the 15-year-old posing for the camera during their appointment. Rather than her usual look, Alabama was clearly rocking a bare face.
Celebritiesillinoisnewsnow.com

Travis Barker spent $8,000 to get a skull put on his tooth

Rock stars…they’re just like us! What, you mean you don’t routinely drop thousands of dollars to decorate your teeth with diamonds?. A dentist named Dr. Thomas Connelly just told E! News that Travis Barker recently had Connelly make him a tooth veneer with a diamond skull on it, and revealed that the permanent platinum-and-diamond skull, which Connelly says is built into a porcelain crown, cost $8,000.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kourtney Kardashian shares sexy PDA photo with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance is becoming too hot to handle. The Poosh founder shared a photo of herself wearing a jaw-dropping black-and-white dress with lace-up sides while sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are vacationing with her mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
Accidentshotradiomaine.com

(News) Travis Barker Flies for The First Time Since Plane Crash

Travis Barker flew for the first time since the deadly plane crash 13 years ago that killed 4 people and left him with third-degree burns. On Saturday, Travis and GF Kourtney Kardashian boarded a plane in L.A. Barker vowed never to fly again after the crash that took the life of 2 close friends along with the 2 pilots. DJ AM also survived the crash but died a year later of an overdose. He and Kourtney, along with Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble, were headed to Cabo, but Travis was an hour late. It’s unclear if he was just delayed or had second thoughts. Even before the crash, Travis was terrified of flying, and just before getting on the ill-fated jet, he called his dad and said he had a bad feeling about the flight. They all flew on Kylie’s private jet, for a vacay in Mexico.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Travis Barker Shares Sweet Response After Joining Kourtney Kardashian On His First Plane Ride Since 2008 Crash

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been making serious waves since they became Instagram official earlier this year. Since then, they’ve enjoyed each other’s company on public outings and have packed on plenty of PDA in social media posts. Of course, there’s more to their relationship than steamy pics and unexpected haircuts. The two also show support for each other, and this was the case during Barker’s first plane ride since his crash in 2008. And to mark the accomplishment, he shared a sweet response on social media.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Cheat Sheet: Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant and Zac Efron Graces Us With His Presence

Watch: Travis Barker Flies for 1st Time Since Deadly Plane Crash. We're all in this together. Happy Friday, friends. Welcome to this week's Cheat Sheet, your roundup of the biggest pop culture stories to help you understand what everyone on Twitter timeline is going off about or to celebrate Zac Efron's TikTok debut with your fellow millennials. Surely a moment future generations will ask about: "Where were you when you first saw it?"
PetsPage Six

Britney Spears’ dogs taken away from her before ‘battery’ incident

Britney Spears’ beloved dogs have been taken away from her — and she wants to know where they are, Page Six has learned. Sources told us Friday that Spears’ dog sitter took the pop star’s two dogs to a veterinarian earlier this month and never brought them back home. “Britney...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Amber Rose And Alexander Edwards' Relationship

Amber Rose has dated her fair share of famous men since finding her way in Hollywood. The model's most high-profile relationship was undoubtedly with Kanye West, who she dated from 2008 to 2010, but she was also married to Wiz Khalifa for a little over a year in 2013. Per Life & Style, she was linked to Nick Simmons — KISS singer Gene Simmons' son — before dating Machine Gun Kelly in 2015, followed by "Dancing With the Stars" pro Val Chmerkovskiy and rapper 21 Savage in 2017.
CelebritiesPopculture

Caitlyn Jenner Sparks Kardashian Pregnancy Rumors at Recent Outing

The Kardashian pregnancy rumor mill continues to churn, and Caitlyn Jenner is giving them plenty of grist. While visiting The Toy Store in Quincy, CA, on Friday, the gubernatorial hopeful revealed that one of her six children is expecting, although she did not say which one. Jenner quipped that she wants 30 grandchildren, and while she currently has 18, one of her kids has one "in the oven." While Jenner did not clarify who is pregnant, many believe this to be more proof that Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott.
Santa Ana, CAq106fm.com

WILLOW announces headlining tour dates

WILLOW has announced a headlining U.S. tour in support of her new, pop-punk-influenced album, Lately I Feel Everything. The trek is set to launch September 14 in Santa Ana, California, and will conclude October 19 in Atlanta. The full list of dates is listed on WILLOW’s Instagram. WILLOW released Lately...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Travis Barker says “anything is possible” with Kourtney Kardashian after first flight since 2008

Travis Barker has shared a heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, after the couple flew for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash. On Saturday, August 18th, the blink-182 drummer boarded Kylie Jenner’s private jet to fly from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was the first plane Barker had boarded since the fatal South Carolina Learjet 60 airplane crash thirteen years prior.
Accidentsrepublic-online.com

Travis Barker takes flight 13 years after horror plane crash

Travis Barker has boarded a plane for the first time since his horror plane crash in 2008. The Blink-182 drummer has feared being in the sky for over a decade after he survived a plane crash that killed four people, but on Saturday (14.08.21), he was pictured boarding a flight with his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kourtney Kardashian Gets as Close as Possible to Travis Barker in Latest Steamy Snapshot

Kourtney Kardashian shared the latest sexy snap of herself and her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, on her Instagram account, proving that their PDA parade isn't slowing down in the slightest. Kardashian captioned the post "yummy," as she is seen sitting on Barker's lap on a staircase as he buries his face in her neck. Barker commented "True Romance" on the post, a movie he has referenced many times in relation to their own love story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy