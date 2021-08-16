Ohio State Ranked 4th In AP Preseason College Poll
The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked 4th in the AP Preseason Top 25 college football poll released today. Alabama is ranked number one followed by Oklahoma and Clemson. The Buckeyes are coming off a 7-1 season where they won their fourth-straight Big Ten Championship. Ohio State defeated Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinal before falling to Alabama in the National Championship Game. The Buckeyes start their season on the road at Minnesota September 2, 2021.www.peakofohio.com
