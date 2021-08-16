Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State Ranked 4th In AP Preseason College Poll

peakofohio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked 4th in the AP Preseason Top 25 college football poll released today. Alabama is ranked number one followed by Oklahoma and Clemson. The Buckeyes are coming off a 7-1 season where they won their fourth-straight Big Ten Championship. Ohio State defeated Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinal before falling to Alabama in the National Championship Game. The Buckeyes start their season on the road at Minnesota September 2, 2021.

www.peakofohio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ohio State Ranked 4th#Ap Preseason College#The Ohio State Buckeyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from Biden's week of chaos in Afghanistan

President Biden sustained a barrage of criticism this week over the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal and collapse of the country’s government. The Biden administration is now scrambling to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies, under enormous pressure from congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy