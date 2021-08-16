Saturn's rippling rings point to massive, soupy core hidden inside
Saturn's rings aren't just a beautiful adornment — scientists can use the feature to understand what's happening deep inside the planet. By using the famous rings like a seismograph, scientists studied processes in the planet's interior and determined that its core must be "fuzzy." Instead of a solid sphere like Earth's, the core of Saturn appears to consist of a 'soup' of rocks, ice and metallic fluids that slosh around and affect the planet's gravity.www.space.com
