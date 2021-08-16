Cancel
Astronomy

Saturn's rippling rings point to massive, soupy core hidden inside

By Tereza Pultarova
Space.com
 4 days ago
Saturn's rings aren't just a beautiful adornment — scientists can use the feature to understand what's happening deep inside the planet. By using the famous rings like a seismograph, scientists studied processes in the planet's interior and determined that its core must be "fuzzy." Instead of a solid sphere like Earth's, the core of Saturn appears to consist of a 'soup' of rocks, ice and metallic fluids that slosh around and affect the planet's gravity.

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

