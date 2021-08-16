Korn cancels weekend concert after someone “within the Korn camp” tests positive for COVID-19

Korn canceled their concert on Saturday in Scranton, PA because of a positive COVID-19 case within the band’s camp. The band’s official Twitter account made the announcement, tweeting: “Attention: SCRANTON, PA. Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp. The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans is our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight. We’re deeply sorry for this unfortunate last-minute news, but please hold on to your tickets while we work to get your rescheduled date-sorted ASAP with Live Nation and the Pavilion at Montage Mountain. Thank you so much for being so understanding, and stay safe out there. We’ll be back soon.”