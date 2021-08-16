Cancel
Korn cancels weekend concert after someone “within the Korn camp” tests positive for COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleKorn was forced to cancel a Saturday night concert in Pennsylvania a few hours before start time after a member of their “camp” tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement on social media, the “Freak on a Leash” rockers tweeted, “Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp. The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight.”

Scranton, PAthelaseronline.com

Korn, Pop Evil, Mammoth WVH all forced to cancel concert dates due to positive COVID-19 cases

Korn canceled their concert on Saturday in Scranton, PA because of a positive COVID-19 case within the band’s camp. The band’s official Twitter account made the announcement, tweeting: “Attention: SCRANTON, PA. Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp. The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans is our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight. We’re deeply sorry for this unfortunate last-minute news, but please hold on to your tickets while we work to get your rescheduled date-sorted ASAP with Live Nation and the Pavilion at Montage Mountain. Thank you so much for being so understanding, and stay safe out there. We’ll be back soon.”
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

KoRn cancels concert due to Covid case; will Syracuse show be affected?

After wiping out live events in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic is now threatening 2021′s late summer and fall shows. KoRn canceled a concert Saturday at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania, after someone within the band’s “camp” tested positive for Covid-19. “Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed Covid-19...
Public HealthantiMUSIC

Korn Postpone Show At Last Minute Due To Positive Covid Test

Korn were forced to cancel their concert at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton on Saturday night (August 14th) after a member of the band's camp tested positive for Covid-19. The band had this to say, "Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp. The...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist tests positive for covid; band cancels shows

CANTON, Ohio — Lynyrd Skynyrd has pulled out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for covid-19. The country rock band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with Brad Paisley but Medlocke’s positive test forced the group’s withdrawal, according to a band statement.
Public Healthwirx.com

Korn confirms lead singer Jonathan Davis tested positive for COVID-19

After Korn was forced to cancel a Saturday concert in Pennsylvania when a member of their “camp” tested positive for COVID-19, the band confirmed Monday that their lead singer, Jonathan Davis, is battling the virus. Taking to Facebook, the two-time Grammy-winning band updated fans about their upcoming concert dates. “We...
Public HealthantiMUSIC

Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19

Korn have announced that they have been forced to postpone several concerts and cancel two dates after frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive for Covid-19. The band shared via social media, "We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour. On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute. As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows.
Holmdel, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Korn, Staind concert at PNC Bank Arts Center latest show delayed in NJ due to COVID

The Korn and Staind nu-metal concert scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel has been postponed to Sept. 26. Jonathan Davis, the lead singer of Korn, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Aug. 14, according to the band's social media. The Holmdel show was one of six shows to be rescheduled, including the Aug. 17 concert at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island. That show will now take place Sept. 28. Two other shows are canceled.

