Korn cancels weekend concert after someone “within the Korn camp” tests positive for COVID-19
Korn was forced to cancel a Saturday night concert in Pennsylvania a few hours before start time after a member of their “camp” tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement on social media, the “Freak on a Leash” rockers tweeted, “Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp. The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight.”q106fm.com
