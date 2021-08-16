Bellefontaine Transitions To Digital Tickets At Athletic Events
Bellefontaine City Schools now only offers digital tickets at athletic events. Anyone showing up to the gates trying to pay with cash will be required to use their mobile device to purchase tickets or will be turned away. In order to purchase a ticket for these events, spectators will need to order their tickets online prior to entering the stadium. Tickets for all events will go on sale one week prior to the start of the event.www.peakofohio.com
Comments / 0