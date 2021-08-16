Top Penny Stocks to Buy With Retail Earnings in Focus? 3 to Watch

Shares of small companies have been through a roller-coaster ride in 2021, but an opportunity might be presenting itself soon – especially in small-cap value stocks. Small caps ripped higher early on this year as investors expected a rebound in the U.S. economy and were willing to take on risk during the early phase of an economic cycle. But the COVID-19 delta variant has investors worried that the recovery will stall. The result? The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 8% year-to-date – less than half the 17% gains of the S&P 500 in that same time frame.