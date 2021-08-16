Copper, Quigley Lead Sky to 87-85 OT Win Over Storm

As crazy as it seems, Donovan Mitchell is already entering the fifth year of his professional basketball career. It seemed like just yesterday we watched him get his first start in place of a gassy Rodney Hood, and would go on to dazzle jazz fans and the rest of the NBA as a rookie. Even considering how magical that first season was, Donovan Mitchell continues to exceed expectations and get better each season. Since then, Donovan has increased his points per game in every season. He’s become a great leader both on and off the court. He’s embedded himself in Utah Jazz history, casually breaking records held by franchise legends.