Copper, Quigley Lead Sky to 87-85 OT Win Over Storm

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 5 days ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 87-85 in overtime. Copper made two free throws to give the Sky an 85-83 lead with 1:40 to play. After Chicago got a stop on the other end, Ezi Magbegor blocked a layup by Copper. Candace Parker grabbed the offensive rebound and missed a put-back attempt but again secured the rebound before making a short basket to cap the scoring with 1:06 left. Jewell Loyd led Seattle (16-6) with a season-high 26 points but missed a good look at a potential tying layup as time expired. Magbegor had a career-best 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington.

NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Call Out LeBron James After Winning Gold

In the moments following Team USA's Gold Medal win on Friday, players began their celebrations right away, taking to social media almost immediately to share the aftermath of their victory. On the team bus, Draymond Green gave us all a sneak peek behind the scenes as he captured some of...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAchatsports.com

Utah Jazz: Ranking Donovan Mitchell among NBA’s top shooting guards

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports) In the era of the playmaking wing, the shooting guard position might be making a comeback of its own. Where does the Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell stack up among the league’s best?. A short time ago, it was not uncommon to...
NBAclutchpoints.com

Celtics legend Ray Allen is out-of-nowhere becoming a head coach

Ray Allen, an NBA Hall of Famer and one of the best sharpshooters in the history of basketball, has landed a job as a head coach. However, it isn’t in the NBA or in the college ranks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Allen has become the new head coach at Gulliver Prep School in Florida. The Boston Celtics legend will embark on a new career.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

WATCH: Dwyane Wade bricks 3’s in Summer League, gets roasted by Donovan Mitchell

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade just got roasted on social media after pulling up in the 2021 NBA Summer League with a ton of bricks. The minority owner of the Utah Jazz made an appearance to support his new club but, unfortunately for him, things didn’t pan out the way he wanted to. The 39-year-old […] The post WATCH: Dwyane Wade bricks 3’s in Summer League, gets roasted by Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAchatsports.com

Can Donovan Mitchell make a run at MVP this season?

As crazy as it seems, Donovan Mitchell is already entering the fifth year of his professional basketball career. It seemed like just yesterday we watched him get his first start in place of a gassy Rodney Hood, and would go on to dazzle jazz fans and the rest of the NBA as a rookie. Even considering how magical that first season was, Donovan Mitchell continues to exceed expectations and get better each season. Since then, Donovan has increased his points per game in every season. He’s become a great leader both on and off the court. He’s embedded himself in Utah Jazz history, casually breaking records held by franchise legends.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Storm visit Sky after winning Commissioner Cup

Already back in championship form, the Seattle Storm will try to continue such efforts Sunday when they resume the regular season in Chicago with a matchup against the Sky. Their Thursday night victory in the first WNBA Commissioner's Cup did not count in the standings, but Storm were impressive in thrashing the Connecticut Sun 79-57. Seattle established a 10-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back, leading by as many as 31 points in the second half.
NBASeattle Times

MVP Breanna Stewart leads Storm to win in inaugural Commissioner’s Cup

During her 19 years in the league, there isn’t much Sue Bird hasn’t done. But Thursday night, the WNBA legend added a new title to her list, as she and the Seattle Storm won the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup, blowing out the Connecticut Sun 79-57. “Something that I think the WNBA...
NBAChicago Sun-Times

Sky return from break with overtime win vs. Storm

NBAMyNorthwest.com

Chicago Sky outlast Seattle Storm 87-85 in overtime

Fowles, Collier Lead Lynx To 88-78 Win Over Liberty

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, Napheesa Collier added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 88-78 on Sunday night. Kayla McBride scored 16 points for Minnesota (12-7). Natasha Howard made a short jumper...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Candace Parker pushes Sky past Storm in OT

Candace Parker's putback with 1:06 left in overtime Sunday enabled the Chicago Sky to hold off the Seattle Storm for an 87-85 win in Chicago. Seattle (16-6), which entered the game with the WNBA's best record, had a chance to force a second overtime. But Jewell Loyd, who scored a game-high 26 points but made just 7 of 30 shots, missed a driving layup that Parker rebounded just before time expired.

