Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez, Paul Giamatti, Jack Whitehall. If the high bar of movies based on Disney amusement park rides was set by Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), then Jungle Cruise comes in somewhere slightly below that bar. It’s colorful, fun and a welcome diversion – which is to say, it offers the same moderate delights as the actual Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland. The more I watched the film, the less I could remember if I’d actually ridden the ride. Many of the Disneyland attractions blur together in my mind, and I don’t think it’ll take too long for Jungle Cruise to do the same with any number of Disney’s recent IP titles.