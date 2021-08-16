Amazon Reviewers Are Calling This $10 Vegan Serum ‘Natural Botox in a Bottle’

Shutterstock

Getting into skincare was a super exciting time for us. We went from washing our face with whatever smelled nice at the drugstore to having a full-on routine with specific ingredients, benefits and textures. It became a hobby — but one we knew we’d keep up throughout our lives.

Of course, the issue is that the more into skincare you are, the more expensive it tends to be — and as you age, you’ll probably end up spending more and more. We’re not going to give up on having a skincare routine altogether just because it’s getting expensive though. We’re going to figure out a better way instead, because it’s worth it in the end. It may not be easy to find highly-concentrated and beloved serums for just $10, but we’re about to prove that it’s extremely possible!

Get the Satin Naturel Bio Hyaluronic Acid Concentrate for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This extremely concentrated anti-aging serum has a wild number of reviews, and with shoppers comparing it to a natural Botox, we were quickly drawn in. We immediately loved seeing that it combines low-, medium- and high-molecular hyaluronic acid to reach different layers of the skin, and we were especially intrigued by its “four-fold effect.” It claims to provide immediate anti-wrinkle plumping, improvement of overall skin texture and long-term anti-aging effects all while glucosamine stimulates the body’s own production of hyaluronic acid to keep the benefits coming!

Along with hyaluronic acid, this serum uses organic spirulina algae extract and organic rose water to nourish and soothe the skin. Another notable ingredient is organic aloe vera, which is used instead of water. Many brands use water as a filler, but this serum took the opportunity to fill that extra space with a calming ingredient pretty much everyone adores in their routine!

This serum is vegan, cruelty-free and made without parabens, sulfates and microplastics. Every little thing was taken into account when crafting this formula, including the bottle it goes in. The bottle is made with dark violet glass to protect ingredients from light degradation!

With such an affordable yet powerful product in your routine, your skincare game is bound to soar up from here. Use those extra funds to grab a moisturizer or cleanser you really love — or even a fancy new jade roller. Anything you want!

