SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Central New York region had the highest 7-day COVID positivity rate in all of New York on Sunday, according to data released by the governor's office. CNY's 7-day average of the percentage of positive test results was 4.67% on Sunday. The Capital Region was the second-highest at 4.58%. The Finger Lakes region was third at 4.25%. All other regions in the state were below 4%.