Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

AG Nessel Calls Out Consumers Energy, Insists They ‘Do Better’

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
1470 WFNT
1470 WFNT
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While thanking workers for their efforts to restore power after violent storms, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asks Consumers to issue credit, plan better. Many people spent days without power after strong thunderstorms and even a tornado ripped across the state in early August. Consumers Energy crews went to work almost immediately to restore power to over 250,000 homes and businesses knocked offline. A week later, the work is not entirely finished. As of 8:30 AM Monday morning, more than 67,000 customers remained without power in Michigan.

wfnt.com

Comments / 0

1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
193
Followers
371
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumers Energy#Weather And Climate#Climate Change#Ag#Dte#Mpsc#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryjtv.tv

Governor Whitmer Calls on Utilities for Action Following Last Week’s Storms; Consumers Energy Responds

(August 20, 2021 2:41 PM) Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called on DTE Energy, Consumers Energy, and Indiana Michigan Power to provide financial compensation through credits to those who experienced extended power outages in last week’s round of storms. The Governor also called on the utilities to commit resources to improve reliability through tree trimming and grid hardening.
Politicsmichigan.gov

AG Nessel Joins Local Kalamazoo Expungement Efforts

LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today joined organizers - including the City of Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo Defender, Legal Aid of Western Michigan, Michigan Works! Southwest, Kalamazoo Prosecutor Jeff Getting, local courts and others - to provide residents with resources to expunge their criminal records. The event was held at...
Michigan Statemichigan.gov

AG Nessel Reaches Agreement with Michigan Business Over Alleged False COVID-19 Prevention Claims

LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel entered into an assurance of voluntary compliance (AVC) with a West Michigan-based business after the owner, on a television show, allegedly made misleading claims about a product's ability to prevent COVID-19. In May, the Department sent a notice of intended action (NIA) to Stephanie Davison, who is the principal of Skin Envy, LLC.
Public Safetylegalnews.com

Nessel reissues ransomware consumer alert as federal website focuses on threat, awareness

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing a consumer alert in response to a new, organized effort to combat ransomware. Recently, the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and other federal agencies teamed up to launch a new website with comprehensive resources on preventing and responding to ransomware to help public and private organizations defend themselves against the increasing threat of hackers.
Lansing, MIHerald-Palladium

Michigan AG Nessel wants higher credits for storm victims

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging two of Michigan's largest utility companies to increase the credits offered to customers who have suffered losses because of outages after nearly 1 million homes and businesses reported they lost power during storms last week. The storms, from late Tuesday...
Energy Industrywcmu.org

Consumers Energy users are still without power In Jackson

More than six thousand Consumers Energy customers in Jackson County are starting a new week without power after storms last week caused outages for tens of thousands of people. Severe weather hit Jackson County hard last Wednesday and into Thursday. About 350,000 residents across the state lost power because of...
Energy Industrythesuntimesnews.com

AG Nessel Calls on Utilities to Automatically Credit Customers

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is once again calling on the two largest utility companies in the state to credit customers who continue to deal with power outages after severe weather. Hundreds of thousands of customers throughout Consumer Energy and DTE Energy service areas suffered power outages last week after...
Armada, MIlegalnews.com

State AG reissues consumer alerts following latest round of storms

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing two important consumer alerts in response to several municipalities around Michigan dealing with cleanup and damage following severe weather. Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for White Lake and Armada Townships, along with the Village of Armada, due to...
Energy Industrywsgw.com

Consumers Energy Restores Power To Over 80 Percent

Consumers Energy has restored power to over 80 percent of Michigan homes and businesses affected by this week’s historic storms. The all-hands-on-deck effort will continue and almost all restoration work should be complete by the end of the weekend. “We are proud to say we’ve restored power to over 300,000...
Jackson County, MIjtv.tv

Consumers Energy: Favorable Weather Helping Restoration

A Consumers Energy lineman works on power restoration this afternoon. Consumers Energy photo. (August 13, 2021 6:09 PM) Consumers Energy said today is progressing steadily toward its goal to complete power restoration tonight for nearly 300,000 customers impacted by this week’s severe storms. “The improved weather today helped our crews...
Jonesville, MIWILX-TV

Consumers Energy: “Storm was among 10 worst”

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The third wave of the storm came through at about 6 a.m. Thursday in Jonesville. It was among the last towns in Michigan to get truly battered by the wind and rain that caused damage throughout the mid west. That was why Garrick Rochow, President and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy