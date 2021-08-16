Cancel
Can fully vaccinated people infect other vaccinated people with the delta variant?

By MONICA ROBINS columnists@cjn.org
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan fully vaccinated people infect other vaccinated people with the delta variant?. We know vaccines are not 100% and that you need less of the Delta virus to transmit infection. We know that breakthrough infections are also on the rise, currently about 10% nationally. However, a Kaiser Family Foundation Study found the rate of breakthrough cases reported among those fully vaccinated is well below 1% in all reporting states. More often vaccinated people who may have been infected don’t even know it or have minor symptoms that don’t need medical attention.

