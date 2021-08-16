Leading hardtech innovation center mHUB opens MedTech accelerator for medical device startups
The mHUB Accelerated Incubation program provides a 6-month, hands-on incubation program focused on product development and commercialization. Startups receive capital through a $15 million Product Impact Fund, and potential follow-on investment opportunities from the program’s industry partners. Teams benefit from access to mHUB’s over $6 million of prototyping equipment and manufacturing resources. Industry partners Baxter and Edward-Elmhurst Health Venture Capital have agreed to provide direct mentorship, industry insights, and potential strategic partnership and pilot opportunities. MATTER, the healthcare incubator and corporate innovation accelerator, will collaborate to support programming and additional healthcare industry access.medcitynews.com
