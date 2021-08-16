Leading hardtech innovation center mHUB opens MedTech accelerator for medical device startups

H1, which provides the largest global healthcare platform that connects healthcare professionals, announced today that it has acquired Portland, Oregon based Carevoyance, which offers ​​the best targeting, sales enablement, and physician segmentation platform to medical device sellers. The acquisition enables H1 to expand its presence in the medical device market, and allows Carevoyance – which will continue to operate independently, as a subsidiary of H1 – to include H1’s proprietary data in its product offering to provide more value to clients. Both companies will continue to serve customers in their respective markets.