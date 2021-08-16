Former Harnett Co. Social Services Worker Stole $233,913 In Funds

RALEIGH – A former employee at the Harnett County Department of Social Services was sentenced Friday to federal prison and also ordered to pay restitution. Lakisha Victoria McDougald of Fayetteville was sentenced to 30 months followed by three years of supervised release for theft of government funds. McDougald was also ordered to pay $233,913 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. On May 11, 2021, McDougald pled guilty to the charge.