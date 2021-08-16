Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth ISD opens for 2021-2022 school year with mask recommendation

By Alan Scaia
Posted by 
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

Students returned to schools in Fort Worth ISD Monday morning. The 2021-2022 school year will take place with all in-person instruction and additional class time.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worth School#Isd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy