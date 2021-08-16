Man hit by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park; car hits Tri-Rail train at intersection

A person was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train near West Prospect Boulevard and Powerline Road in Oakland Park early Monday, authorities said. Joe Cavaretta

A man was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train near West Prospect Boulevard and Powerline Road , according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Monday at about 8:45 a.m. as the P615 commuter train was traveling on the southbound track through Oakland Park, according to Tri-Rail spokesperson Victor Garcia.

The person hit was trespassing on the tracks, Garcia said. Authorities did not comment due to the investigation in progress.

No passengers on the train were injured.

The train was halted for about two hours while Broward Sheriff’s detectives and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, Garcia said. The P615 was able to continue on its morning route thereafter.

Also on Monday in Oakland Park, a Tri-Rail train and a vehicle collided at 8:52 a.m. at the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 17th Terrace.

That train, the P614, was headed north with passengers on board. Deputies spoke with the train operator and the car’s driver after the crash.

No injuries were reported, and the crash is under investigation, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis.