Atlanta Business Chronicle

Nominations extended for Chronicle's 40 Under Forty

By Staff
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 4 days ago
To be considered for a 40 Under Forty Award, the nominee also must hold a position of leadership, have made significant achievements during 2020-2021 and have had a substantial involvement in community service outside of day-to-day job performance.

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Phenomenal Writing helps executives deepen relationships and build trust

Communication may be considered a "soft skill," but there's nothing delicate about it. Today's marketplace is fast and fluid. More diverse and dynamic than ever, it requires strong communicators to solve problems and motivate others to act. For business leaders who don't have time or desire to create their own correspondence, Phenomenal Writing provides the solution. Phenomenal Writing is an executive communications consulting firm offering ghostwriting, speechwriting, and presentation skill training services to executives worldwide. The company has worked with leaders representing some of the world's most iconic brands. It has also served entrepreneurs, physicians, and leaders of mid and small-sized organizations. The firm recently launched a new division to coach leaders on virtual presentation skills, specifically: PhenomenalVoices.com, to meet the growing demand for online meetings. This expansion seeks to elevate the substance and style of virtual presentations as we move more into a hybrid work culture. There is a unique nuance to communicating online that can give leaders who embrace it an advantage. The cost of poor communication is high. Fractured teams, bad public relations, uninspired division leaders, and toxic work environments are usually the results of miscommunication. Phenomenal Writing helps leaders convey and reinforce their values through multiple forms of dialogue. The firm works with executives one-on-one or as a liaison through marketing and communications VP/Directors – whatever it takes to get the job done. Running an enterprise can be exhausting today. Leaders never had to talk so much about things outside of business. From diversity, equity and inclusion to public health; in fireside chats and virtual speeches, executives must regularly address divided audiences across demographic lines. It is not easy, but it is necessary. Phenomenal Writing's goal is to help leaders connect, show strength, empathize, and inspire teams to win. The agency is a minority-owned business founded by internationally noted writer Cheril Clarke.
Atlanta Business Chronicle

MendenFreiman Attorneys/Firm Recognized by Chambers High Net Worth and Best Lawyers

Chambers High Net Worth 2021 Recognizes MendenFreiman and Lawrence H. Freiman Chambers High Net Worth (HNW), a publication specifically aimed at the private wealth market, recognized MendenFreiman in its firm rankings as a Top 10 Leading Firm in Georgia for Private Wealth Law. The publication also recognized Lawrence H. Freiman in its individual rankings. Per the guide: A wealth professional notes: “MendenFreiman has solid tax law expertise in that office, income tax, corporate, and estate and gift tax.” In addition, sources say Lawrence H. Freiman “is terrific,” “just so smart,” and “a very successful lawyer.” About Chambers High Net Worth: Chambers HNW was launched in 2016 as the first publication from Chambers and Partners. The guide covers private wealth management work and related specialties around the world, featuring in-depth evaluations of the leading lawyers and law firms for wealthy individuals and families. Rankings are based on in-depth interviews with clients and attorneys, assessing legal knowledge, experience, ability, effectiveness, and client service. Three Attorneys Named to 2022 Best Lawyers® List; Three Named to 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch; Firm Ranked in 2022 “Best Law Firms” MendenFreiman is pleased to announce that three lawyers have been included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America and three lawyers have been included in the 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes associates and other lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch lists are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. MendenFreiman would like to congratulate the following lawyers: 2022 The Best Lawyers in America list: • Lawrence H. Freiman - Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) • Jeffrey H. Kess - Tax Law • J.W ‘Chris’ Chitty - Tax Law 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch: • Christopher A. Steele - Tax Law, Trusts and Estates, and Corporate Law • Amy V. McGehee - Litigation and Controversy – Tax • Matthew S. Paolillo - Litigation and Controversy - Tax and Tax Law In addition, MendenFreiman has been ranked in the 2022 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list regionally in one practice area. Firms included in the 2022 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. The 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas. Additionally, one "Law Firm of the Year" was named in each nationally ranked practice area. Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity. MendenFreiman received the following ranking in the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms": • Regional Tier 2, Atlanta, Tax Law.
Atlanta Business Chronicle

NFP Acquires Fallon Benefits Group, an Employee Benefits Brokerage & Consulting Firm

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired Fallon Benefits Group, Inc. (FBG), an Atlanta-based employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm. The transaction closed July 23, 2021. FBG’s focus on employee benefits includes specialized expertise in health management, wellness consulting, human resources consulting, compensation consulting and executive coaching. In acquiring FBG, NFP enhances its expertise and capabilities in delivering benefits solutions to middle and large market commercial clients in the Atlanta area. The FBG leadership team of Steve Fallon (founder and CEO), Jeff Layman, Dr. Katie Stone, and Susie Simpson will remain fully engaged in the growth of the business and work closely with leaders across NFP to bring additional value to clients. "We are very excited to welcome Steve and the entire FBG team to the NFP family,” said Ethan Foxman, president of NFP’s Atlantic region. “FBG will accelerate our growth in the Atlanta metro area and will complement our already strong presence in the Southeast market.” “The entire Fallon team is thrilled to join NFP and be part of a community that shares our values,” said Fallon. “We’re proud of the relationships we’ve built with clients across industries and the value we provide to them. With access to NFP’s resources and expertise, we are better positioned to help these employers overcome challenges and improve outcomes in every area of their business.” About NFP NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best’s Review).

