Recovery operations underway after massive earthquake in Haiti

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tropical storm is threatening further devastation after Saturday's 7.2 earthquake in Haiti. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers joins CBSN from the capital, Port-au-Prince, with a look at the damage and the emergency response from Team Rubicon.

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

CBS News

#Haiti#Earthquake#Port Au Prince#Cbsn#Extreme Weather#Cbsn#Team Rubicon
CBS News

Haiti relief efforts hampered by poor roads and criminal gangs

Nearly a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing over 2,000 people and injuring thousands more, aid has still not reached some of the hardest-hit areas. The country's poor infrastructure and criminal gangs mean supplies aren't getting through. CBSN anchor Vladimir Duthiers joins "CBSN AM" from Port-au-Prince with the latest.
Haiti Getting US Field Hospitals To Help Earthquake Recovery Effort

Transport ship USS Arlington is en route to Haiti, and field hospitals have begun to be delivered to the earthquake-damaged nation. Reports say the earthquake hit a local oxygen plant, critical during the pandemic. Separately, New Zealand's lockdown is extended as the delta outbreak spreads. The United States has dispatched...
TheStreet

After 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Hope For Haiti Issues Emergency Appeal To Raise $5 Million To Fund Earthquake Relief And Recovery Efforts

LES CAYES, Haiti, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the southern region of Haiti, Hope for Haiti has launched an emergency funding campaign to raise $5 million for immediate and long-term disaster relief and recovery efforts. The nonprofit - which employs 62 full-time Haitian staff members in-country including doctors, nurses, and program managers - has already been providing onsite assistance to the Haitian people. Longtime supporter of Hope for Haiti, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has helped kick off the campaign with an initial $1 million grant.
How to help Haiti earthquake victims

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti August 14th, causing widespread destruction, killing at least 2,100 people and injuring thousands more. Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.
Why Haiti is prone to catastrophic earthquakes

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake has left Haiti "on its knees," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said this week as the Civil Protection Agency raised the death toll above 2,000. As the island nation works to recover from the calamitous earthquake that struck on Aug. 14, many recall a little more than a decade ago that a similarly powerful earthquake decimated the region. According to official estimates, 222,570 people were killed, 300,000 injured, 1.3 million displaced, 97,294 houses destroyed and 188,383 damaged in the Port-au-Prince area and in much of southern Haiti. It wasn't the first catastrophic quake to devastate the region. Major earthquakes have struck the country, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, since at least the 18th century.
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Brooke Shafer In Haiti Witnesses Medical Crisis In Wake Of Deadly Earthquake

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The death toll in Haiti from the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake has topped the two thousand mark. A humanitarian flight left Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday morning carrying much needed life-saving supplies. CBS4’s Brooke Shafer was the only South Florida news reporter on that C-130 relief flight, getting a birds-eye view of the hard-hit island. A U.S. Coast Guard plane loaded with logistical supplies left Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday morning. (Brooke Shafer) The nearly two-hour flight took her from Opa-locka, over the Bahamas and landed in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, where she witnessed the medical crisis taking place. Within minutes of...
CBS News

U.S. pauses Afghanistan evacuation flights as processing facility hits capacity

With tens of thousands of U.S. nationals, legal residents, their families and untold numbers of Afghans all desperate for a way out of the Taliban's Afghanistan, the U.S. military was forced on Friday to pause its evacuation flights out of Kabul. The suspension, hopefully to be quickly reversed by the opening of a new flight option to a base in Bahrain, was due to the current processing facility in Qatar hitting capacity.
CBS News

Afghanistan's all-girls robotics team evacuated safely to Qatar

A celebrated all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan made it out of the country safely and are now in Qatar. Officials there sent a plane to evacuate the young girls, after the team's parent organization, Digital Citizen Fund, worked with Qatar's government to secure visas. The team, known as the Afghan...
Afghanistan's all-girls robotics team evacuated safely to Qatar

A celebrated all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan made it out of the country safely and are now in Qatar. Officials there sent a plane to evacuate the young girls, after the team's parent organization, Digital Citizen Fund, worked with Qatar's government to secure visas. The team, known as the Afghan...
CBS News

U.S. resumes flights out of Afghanistan after hours-long pause, and announces countries that will aid in evacuation efforts

The United States has resumed flights out of Afghanistan following an hours-long pause, Pentagon officials said Friday afternoon. The temporary suspension occurred after a facility in Doha, Qatar, hit capacity, leaving officials scrambling to find more places to assist with the transit of desperate evacuees. "Flight operations have resumed and...
CBS News

Documentary filmmaker on how to battle a fire crisis

The "Bring Your Own Brigade" documentary, which is streaming Friday on CBSN, explores the 2018 Camp Fire and the global fire crisis that is threatening the planet. Fire historian Stephen Pyne, who is featured in the documentary, joins CBSN to discuss the causes of the fire crisis and what the solutions might be.
CBS News

How climate change helped strengthen the Taliban

For the past three decades, drought and floods have plagued rural Afghanistan. As a result, farmers have struggled to maintain their crops and livestock, and many people have been left hungry. The Taliban has been exploiting those issues and capitalizing on distrust in the government to recruit members to their ranks. CBS News climate reporter Cara Korte joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.

