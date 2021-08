FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. It is the final stretch of the season. Things are coming down to the wire in the Fantasy Baseball season. Whether you are starting the playoffs or are in a tight battle in a roto league, finding the right players to fill your lineup is critical. In today’s edition of statcast standouts, I dive in on several hitters who are underperforming their xBA. Could they get hot over the final month and a half? Or is it time to move on? Let’s dive in.