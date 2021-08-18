Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Coronavirus NY: How many kids are hospitalized with Covid?

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JUac_0bTCBwoc00

As COVID-19 infections surge across the country, health officials are again warning of the concerning uptick in pediatric cases and hospitalizations across the country.

In a weekly report released on Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association (CHA) found that more than 121,000 new child COVID-19 cases were reported last week, a continued "substantial" increase from weeks prior.

Since the onset of the pandemic, over 4.41 million children have tested positive for COVID-19, and last week, children represented 18% of all reported COVID-19 cases

In a similar trend, pediatric COVID-19 related hospital admissions in the U.S. are now equal to their highest point of the pandemic.

The rate of pediatric (0-17) hospital admissions per 100,000 people, is 4.6 times higher than it was just five weeks ago.

At this time, severe illness due to COVID-19 remains "uncommon" among children, the two organizations wrote in the report.

In the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area, the latest data from White House COVID-19 Team shows hospitalizations among people under age 17 have been on the increase since mid-July.

As of August 7, they had returned to levels not seen since May, but still below the peaks in April and last September.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Comments / 21

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Coronavirus Ny#Aap#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 21

Community Policy