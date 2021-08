(KMAland) -- Our first area district football preview in almost two weeks is in Class 1A District 7. Five of the six teams in this district won at least four games last year, and one of them played for a state championship. It’s interesting, going into last year I thought Panorama might have an edge on Van Meter. As it turns out, only Cooper DeJean had an edge on Van Meter. Here’s a look at this year’s 1A-7 with records and districts for each team from last season.