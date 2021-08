This article includes sponsored and affiliate links. The writer may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. It seems like we’re all waiting for news to shake out about full-time in-person learning, hybrid schedules, or the dreaded (but maybe necessary) return to remote learning across much of the country. We caught up with two veteran New York-area school teachers to get the scoop on the best back-to-school supplies for 202, and what kids of all ages should really be adding to this year’s shopping lists.