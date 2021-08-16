How to secure your REST API from attackers by Ivan Novikov

API stands for application programming interface, which basically means that we have an exposed interface that can be addressed programmatically. As the internet becomes available in more and more locations around the world, the types of interfaces will become ever more prevalent. Securing an API can easily cost as much as the feature development itself and it can even cost more, which is why we decided to write this article in the hopes of guiding you throughout this wild landscape. Even though we are well aware that REST APIs are not the only kind, they serve a specific purpose and we want to make sure the security risks are understood when implementing such a REST API.