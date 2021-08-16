DJ Snake, Rick Ross, & Rich Brian Team Up For New Marvel Studios Soundtrack, “Run It”

Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign have dropped the video for their new single “Memories.” The track will appear on their collaborative album, Cheers to the Best Memories, which arrives on Friday via OVO Sound. The video’s aesthetic mirrors the retro vibes of the song, which reworks a sample of Silk’s song “Freak Me.” In the visual the guys are in a night club hanging out and performing the vocoder-laden song. The grainy retro-style footage features women moving to the grooves in the flirty clip. “I want to make some memories tonight,” they sing. “Memories” follows their previously released Cheers to the Best Memories song “I Believed It,” which features the late Mac Miller. Dvsn, comprising singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, released their third album, A Muse in Her Feelings, in April 2020, which included “Dangerous City” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Buju Banton. Ty Dolla $ign’s Featuring Ty Dolla $ign arrived last fall. Ty Dolla $ign also recently teamed up with Swedish House Mafia for “Lifetime,” which also features 070 Shake, and he’s slated to appear on Diane Warren’s debut album, The Cave Sessions, Vol. 1, which arrives on August 27th.