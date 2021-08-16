Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

DJ Snake, Rick Ross, & Rich Brian Team Up For New Marvel Studios Soundtrack, “Run It”

By Matthew Meadow
Your EDM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has been the year of Marvel, with WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, Black Widow, and currently What If…? all debuting as new properties for the Disney-owned studio. The next installment is Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, the first Asian-led superhero movie, out September 13. Soundtracking...

www.youredm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Brian
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Dj Snake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wandavision#Falcon#Winter Soldier#Disney#Asian#Marvelstudios#Rukes Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

Drake Calls Rick Ross the Greatest Rapper Alive

Drake has shown his reverence for Rick Ross. In a clip from Drizzy's Instagram Story that began circulating online on Thursday (Aug. 12), the Toronto rapper called Rozay the "greatest rapper alive." The short video featured Ross and rising Canadian rhymer Smiley, who has a new track with the 6 God called "Over the Top."
MusicNME

21 Savage teams up with Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Higher Brothers’ Masiwei for ‘Lazy Susan’

21 Savage has released ‘Lazy Susan’, a new single with 88rising artists Rich Brian, Warren Hue, and Higher Brothers’ Masiwei. The song was first teased in the trailer for the upcoming Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Titled ‘Lazy Susan’, named after the rotating countertop plate found at Chinese restaurants, the track is an upbeat hip-hop cut that sees the four rappers trading verses.
Musicuncrazed.com

Rich Brian Releases New Song With DJ Snake

Rich Brian makes an appearance on DJ Snake’s new song release Run It alongside rapper Rick Ross. DJ Snake took to his Instagram to announce the two rappers will be featured on the track:. ”I’m honored to play a part in @marvelstudios @shangchi”. The song Run It will appear in...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Final Trailer: Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”

Disney Pictures and Marvel Studios have released the final trailer and poster for “Eternals” directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao. The epic story spans several millennia and features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The film stars Richard Madden...
WWEPWMania

Parker Boudreaux Teases Rick Ross Project, Buys New Benz

NXT talent Parker Boudreaux took to Twitter and revealed that he recently bought a new Mercedes Benz. He tweeted a photo with the car and wrote- “Just bought a Benz at 23 [smiling face with horns emoji] #Blessed”. Boudreaux then teased that he has been working with rapper Rick Ross....
MusicYour EDM

DJ Tiara Teams Up With Swatkat To Share Infectious Dancefloor Gem “Falling”

Having been active within the entertainment industry for more than a decade, starting out as a dancer and transitioning to a DJ and producer, DJ Tiara is without a doubt a massive rising name to keep your eye on. She has been on fire recently with tracks such as “Fine Without U” with Ardo released on FRQNCY and “Fire” via Don Diablo’s HEXAGON label (which also peaked on Beatport Top 12), and now just shared yet another infectious single alongside Indian DJ Swatkat, titled “Falling.”
Celebritieshot969boston.com

Win Tickets to See Rick Ross!

Rick Ross is taking over Big Night Live on Friday, September 17th… and we’ve got your way into the show! Enter below to win a pair of tickets to the show!
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Jhene Aiko & Swae Lee Join Forces on New Duet ‘In The Dark’: Listen

Jhene Aiko and Swae Lee have joined forces on a brand new song called ‘In The Dark’. The duet is lifted off the soundtrack to the Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is set to make history as the first Marvel film ever to have an Asian lead. So far, we have heard songs from the soundtrack provided by 21 Savage, French DJ and producer DJ Snake, Rick Ross, 88rising acts NIKI & Rich Brian, Higher Brother’s MaSiWei, and more.
San Francisco, CASFGate

Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko Team Up for 'In the Dark'

Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko have collaborated on a new single, “In the Dark,” recorded for new Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. The song will appear in the upcoming Marvel movie alongside previously released tracks “Run It” by DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian, and “Lazy Susan” by 21 Savage, along with Rich Brian, Masiwei, and Warren Hue.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Bbno$ Enlists Rich Brian For Smash Mouth-Interpolating Version Of ‘Edamame’

Canadian rapper bbno$’s “edamame” featuring Indonesian hip hop artist Rich Brian gets a new twist—with the original production by Diamond Pistols replaced by the arrangement for Smash Mouth’s “All Star.”. The Shrek-inspired video was made by YouTuber Kanskaart, best known for his song mashups and parodies. The Smash Mouth version...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign Preview Album With New ‘Memories’ Video

Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign have dropped the video for their new single “Memories.” The track will appear on their collaborative album, Cheers to the Best Memories, which arrives on Friday via OVO Sound. The video’s aesthetic mirrors the retro vibes of the song, which reworks a sample of Silk’s song “Freak Me.” In the visual the guys are in a night club hanging out and performing the vocoder-laden song. The grainy retro-style footage features women moving to the grooves in the flirty clip. “I want to make some memories tonight,” they sing. “Memories” follows their previously released Cheers to the Best Memories song “I Believed It,” which features the late Mac Miller. Dvsn, comprising singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, released their third album, A Muse in Her Feelings, in April 2020, which included “Dangerous City” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Buju Banton. Ty Dolla $ign’s Featuring Ty Dolla $ign arrived last fall. Ty Dolla $ign also recently teamed up with Swedish House Mafia for “Lifetime,” which also features 070 Shake, and he’s slated to appear on Diane Warren’s debut album, The Cave Sessions, Vol. 1, which arrives on August 27th.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jhené Aiko & Swae Lee Reunite On "In The Dark" From The "Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings" Soundtrack

They came together years ago when Swae Lee was featured on Jhené Aiko's "Sativa," and now the two artists sing their way through their new single, "In The Dark." The track is featured on the soundtrack to Marvel's Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings, an action film that is slated for release on September 3. "In The Dark" follows the soundtrack's previous release, “Lazy Susan,” which featured 21 Savage, Warren Hue, Rich Brian, and Masiwei.
Detroit, MIHipHopDX.com

50 Cent Shares 'BMF' STARZ Trailer Starring Eminem & Snoop Dogg

Detroit, MI – 50 Cent has given fans their first proper glimpse of his latest — and potentially greatest — TV series. On Thursday (August 19), 50’s STARZ network released the full-length trailer for the highly anticipated drug kingpin drama BMF ahead of its premiere next month. BMF tells the...
MusicYour EDM

Alesso & Marshmello Team Up With James Bay On New Single, “Chasing Stars”

Alesso and Marshmello are both superstar DJs in their own rights, so a collaboration between them was inevitable (not to mention they belong to the same management, which certainly contributed). Today, they release their debut collaboration “Chasing Stars” featuring James Bay. A beautifully detailed look back at a broken relationship,...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Netmarble Releases The Marvel Future Revolution Soundtrack

Netmarble has taken the next step to promote their next new game, Marvel Future Revolution, with the release of its soundtrack. The game won't be released to the public until August 25th, but you can currently hype yourself up on the music on what is being called the Convergence Soundtrack. Each of the songs represents a different hero, so you can jam out to the music specified for Spider-Man, Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and more. We have more info on how you can listen to it below, along with some quotes from the team about making the music.

Comments / 0

Community Policy