Humboldt County, CA

More Than $2M-Worth of Services Up for Grabs for Local Cannabis Community Via the County’s Project Trellis Equity Program

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than $2 million in funding is available through the County of Humboldt’s Project Trellis Local Equity Program V2.0, to help individuals in the local cannabis community enter and succeed in the commercial cannabis marketplace. Eligible equity applicants can apply for up to $10,000 per service, unless otherwise indicated. Eligibility requirements and available services can be found in the County of Humboldt Local Equity Program Manual.

