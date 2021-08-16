Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rusk, TX

Rusk city council calls special session

By Michelle Dillon mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Posted by 
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 4 days ago

The Rusk city council will meet in special session beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.

The special called session agenda lists three items of discussion and an executive session.

The agenda items include:

• Discussion and consideration of amending Chapters 95, 96 and 150 of the Rusk Code of Ordinances, adopting the International Building Code, 2018 Edition and International Residential Code, 2018 Edition;

• Discussion and consideration of an ordinance amending section 153.27, “District Purpose,” Subsections B-E, G and H, adding a minimum square footage to each and providing for the placement of “Tiny Homes” of not less than 375 square feet; and

• Discussion and consideration of an ordinance amending sections of the code of Ordinances related to the regulation of pool halls and game rooms.

The executive session is scheduled for consultation with the city attorney regarding deliberation regarding the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property.

Any action to be taken from items discussed in executive session will be done once council reconvenes in open session.

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
865
Followers
111
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Rusk, TX
Government
City
Rusk, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Session#Real Property#Rusk City Council#The Rusk Civic Center#Discussion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy