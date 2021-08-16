Rusk city council calls special session

The Rusk city council will meet in special session beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.

The special called session agenda lists three items of discussion and an executive session.

The agenda items include:

• Discussion and consideration of amending Chapters 95, 96 and 150 of the Rusk Code of Ordinances, adopting the International Building Code, 2018 Edition and International Residential Code, 2018 Edition;

• Discussion and consideration of an ordinance amending section 153.27, “District Purpose,” Subsections B-E, G and H, adding a minimum square footage to each and providing for the placement of “Tiny Homes” of not less than 375 square feet; and

• Discussion and consideration of an ordinance amending sections of the code of Ordinances related to the regulation of pool halls and game rooms.

The executive session is scheduled for consultation with the city attorney regarding deliberation regarding the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property.

Any action to be taken from items discussed in executive session will be done once council reconvenes in open session.