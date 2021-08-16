Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Microsoft Blockchain Study, Walmart Crypto Job, Samsung & CBDC and More News

By Sumejja Muratagić-Tadić
cryptonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Computing giant Microsoft has done a study of a blockchain-based incentive system to bolster anti-piracy campaigns in a paper, dubbed Argus. Built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, Argus aims to provide a trustless incentive mechanism while protecting data collected from the open anonymous population of piracy reporters.

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Electronics#Digital Currency Group#Samsung Cbdc#Cryptoasset#Computing#Eth#Argus#South Korean#Btc#Crypto Exchange Gemini#English#Watford Fc#Dogecoin#Stake Com#Cbdc News#The Bank Of Korea#Galaxy#The Korea Times#Ground X#The Bank Of Ghana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Retailcryptonews.com

Insurance on Crypto Exchanges Inches Up, KYC Still Weak - Report

Cryptocurrency exchanges are showing an increase in their tendency to insure clients’ assets, both formally and in informal ways through insurance funds, a new report finds. On the other hand, know-your-customer (KYC) stringency is still weak on many exchanges, with around a third having poor or inadequate KYC programs, and a fourth of them were found to send funds to higher risk entities. Overall, there was an increase in the market share of top-tier exchanges compared to half a year ago, thanks to the lower risk they pose to both retail and institutional investors.
MarketsCoinDesk

Liquid Exchange Attack: Can a Crypto Wallet Ever Be 100% Unhackable?

Hacks are not uncommon in the cryptocurrency arena. The Liquid attack is interesting, however, because MPC – an advanced cryptographic technique in which the private key controlling funds is generated collectively by a set of parties, none of whom can see the fragments calculated by the others – appears to be the technology of choice among banks and blue chips looking to get into crypto.
Marketscryptonews.com

Binance Tightening KYC Procedure, The Screaming Sheep NFT + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Crypto exchange Binance has announced they have tightened the customer verification requirements on their platforms, as they extend their response to heightened regulatory scrutiny over recent months. With immediate effect, new customers must supply government ID and pass facial verification to meet "Intermediate" verification for access to services such as crypto deposits, trades and withdrawals, while existing users who have not yet completed Intermediate Verification will have their account permissions temporarily changed to “Withdraw Only”, with services limited to withdrawal, order cancellation, position close, and redemption until they provide the necessary documents.
Commodities & Futurezycrypto.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Launches In Japan, Taps Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group For Support

Coinbase, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. has announced it has launched in Japan. The exchange, which boasts to be one of the most trusted places to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the U.S. has revealed that it will aim to replicate those standards in Japan. Hence, it also revealed its partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) — one of the largest banks in Japan serving 40 million Japanese customers.
Marketscryptonews.com

South Korean Crypto Exchanges Plead for 6 Months of Regulatory Mercy

South Korean blockchain organizations have told regulators that it will be impossible for the nation’s crypto exchanges to meet a September 24 registration deadline and want six more months to prepare – although it looks like their pleas may have fallen on deaf ears. As previously reported, none of the...
Boston, MAPosted by
pymnts

Kowloon Closing, Walmart’s Crypto Lead Top This Week’s News

In this week’s news, we saw Walmart begin the search for a cryptocurrency expert, while the landmark Boston restaurant Kowloon announced plans to close. Meanwhile, new insights have emerged into credit union members' banking habits and single platform spend management. The Weekender is here to catch you up. News. Walmart...
Cell Phonescryptonews.com

Chat App Giant Line to Hand out its Link Crypto to E-pay Customers

The Japan-based chat app operator Line will offer customers handouts of its cryptoasset as a bonus when they make fiat payments using its e-pay platform. The new promotional drive comes six months after a Line and Yahoo Japan merger under the Z Holdings umbrella. The Z Holdings merger, first mooted in late 2019, saw the Line founder Naver, a South Korean internet giant, and SoftBank, the Yahoo Japan majority owner, join forces to create a new East Asian internet, fintech and crypto powerhouse.
Stockscryptonews.com

Coinbase Plans to Spend More of its Cash on Crypto After USD 500M Buy

The crypto exchange giant Coinbase has stated that it wants to spend even more of its profits on buying cryptoassets – but has admitted that its plans will hinge on the sector’s growth prospects. The company and its CEO Brian Armstrong were speaking after Coinbase unveiled plans to splash USD...
Marketsfaun.pub

TRON Blockchain Vs Ethereum Blockchain

The invention of the blockchain has submitted itself as the pathway to the future of the digital financial sector. This has changed the way how a digital platform should function. The linking of blockchain with the cryptocurrency domain has been the greatest creation of this century. The effectiveness of this platform soared through the ranks of the digital revolution and carved its name as one of the most influential digital software revolutions in the history of the financial sector. The rise of cryptocurrency didn’t just stay stationary, it elevated its technological architecture by showing the way for the development of numerous blockchain technologies providing a wide range of choices to the crypto community. The TRON blockchain was one of those choices, which is developed to be a competitor to the Ethereum blockchain technology.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

VanEck Files for Ethereum Futures ETF in US

Investment firm VanEck has filed for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on Ethereum futures with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. According to the filing, VanEck’s fund will invest in ETH futures contracts, “pooled investment vehicles and exchange-traded products that provide exposure to ETH” while not directly investing in Ethereum or any other digital assets.
Marketscryptonews.com

New Cryptocurrency to Deploy on Binance Smart Chain for $0.008 on Aug. 20

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Bitcoin Eco (BTCE) to Offer Frequent Mining Awards for Users. New York, United States (Aug 19, 2021) – As major cryptocurrency supporters and investors like Elon Musk have expressed their concerns over the impact digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin have on the environment, Bitcoin Eco (BTCE) is on a mission to solve this problem by debuting an eco-friendly solution that offers frequent mining rewards for users who keep the coin in their wallets.
Computerscryptonews.com

Blockchain Gaming 'May be Key to Mass Adoption', Outpacing DeFi, NFTs - Report

Play-to-earn games have become more than relevant for the blockchain industry, with the number of users increasing exponentially, according to a recent report released by the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) and dapp information provider DappRadar. They may be the key to reaching mass adoption, while outpacing decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Economycryptonews.com

US May Regulate DeFi, El Salvador's Bitcoin Draft Regulations + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Decentralized finance (DeFi) projects may still fall under the jurisdiction of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the watchdog’s chairman Gary Gensler told The Wall Street Journal. He added that projects that reward participants with valuable digital tokens or similar incentives could cross a line into activity that should be regulated in spite of their decentralized status.
Currenciescryptonews.com

Bitcoin's Battles: Volatility to 'Drive Investors to Gold', Ethereum to 'Dethrone' It

Bitcoin (BTC) volatility could drive investors back to gold, predicts Jake Klein, Executive Chairman of Australian gold mining company Evolution Mining. In the meantime, the price of ethereum (ETH) could skyrocket and potentially exceed the value of the top cryptocurrency within the next five years, per Nigel Green, CEO and Founder of financial advisory and asset management business deVere Group.
StocksCoinDesk

Galaxy Digital Launches DeFi Index Tracker Fund

“The blockchain-based infrastructure behind DeFi is maturing at an accelerating rate and clear examples of how this new technology can disrupt financial services are emerging in real-time,” said Steve Kurz, Galaxy Digital’s head of asset management. “Our unique DeFi Index Fund provides investors with institutional-grade exposure to the future of financial services.”
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Bloomberg and Galaxy Digital Launch DeFi Index, Expand Crypto Offering

On Thursday, Bloomberg, along with Galaxy Digital, announced the expansion of its crypto offering. Bloomberg is a global business, financial information, and news leader. It connects influential decision-makers to a dynamic network of information, people, and ideas. Specifically leveraging technology, Bloomberg allows customers to access, integrate, distribute, and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy