Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Luigi "Gino" Troia wasn't exactly planning to expand his cozy pasta bar in Hampden. The pint-sized Grano Pasta Bar on the corner of 36th Street and Hickory Avenue was doing just fine, he said. At 250 square feet, it was "the same size as a sushi bar in Tokyo. But people loved to sit next to each other and talk to strangers. This was our world, and we didn't know our world was going to change."