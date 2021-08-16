Evangelist Pastor Releases Informative Examination of Social Drinking in New Book 'Should Christians Drink Alcohol? Sipping and Slipping'

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Amy and it’s about going out with friends. Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma that has to do with friends and money. I’m all for taking a friend out for their birthday, but I’ve had enough of paying for everyone else’s good time. See, I’m not much of a drinker, so whenever we go out, I just drink soda or water, while my friends order cocktail after cocktail, so when we split the bill I wind up paying much more than I should have to. But on the most recent birthday outing I finally spoke up. The place was pricey, and the drinks were quite expensive, so when the bill came I told them since I didn’t drink I’m gonna just put in my share, and a few extra dollars for the birthday girl. Well, everyone’s mood changed and things got awkward really fast. Later when I got home one of my friends texted me that I was out of line and ruined the night and I should have just paid. But I still don’t think I did anything wrong. Should I have just shut up and paid my equal share? How else could I have handled it? Thanks.