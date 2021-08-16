Cancel
New Orleans Saints: What to make from first group of roster cuts

By Leigh Oleszczak
Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints lost to the Ravens in their preseason opener and cuts had to be made after the first game. The Saints’ cuts, as of now, are cornerback Prince Amukamara, Stevie Scott, and Noah Spence. None of these are all that shocking but Amukamara was a recent signing, so he certainly didn’t spend much time with the Saints. The fact that he couldn’t make a good enough impression to stick with a team who desperately needs help at corner means it was probably a good thing that he was waived.

