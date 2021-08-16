Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Mental Training Coach, Dan Vitchoff Unveils New Olympic Gold Medal Winning 'Original Mind Gym' To Help Athletes Achieve Peak Performance

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Pittsburgh Mental Training & Performance Coach, Dan Vitchoff is excited to announce the debut of the 'Original Mind Gym' which can be used to help athletes achieve peak performance and professionals make positive and permanent changes in their lives. The 'Original Mind Gym' is being released on the heels of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where one of the athlete's Vitchoff works with became the first person to win 3 God Medals in Men's Skeet. Vitchoff's 'Original Mind Gym' offers his clients the opportunity to train their brains with the same accuracy and precision that they use to train their bodies.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Vincent Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Gold Medals#Mental Health#Mental Training Coach#Men S Skeet#Prweb#Pa Hypnosis Center#Pittsburgh Based#Olympic Gold#Women S Gymnastics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SocietyPosted by
Rolling Stone

Canada’s Quinn Becomes First Trans Athlete to Win Gold Medal at Olympics

Quinn, a member of the Canadian women’s soccer team, became the first trans athlete to ever win a gold medal when Team Canada defeated Team Sweden Friday in the Tokyo Olympics finals. CNN reports that Quinn is also the first non-binary athlete to medal at the Olympic Games. Quinn previously won a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, but it wasn’t until September 2020 that they came out as trans. The International Olympic Committee soon after updated their guidelines toward trans and non-binary athletes, allowing Quinn, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard and others to compete in the...
Basketballnevadasportsnet.com

JaVale McGee becomes first Nevada Athletics alumnus to win Olympic Gold

JaVale McGee became Nevada Athletics' first alumnus to capture Olympic Gold Friday night, as the USA Basketball Men's Olympic Team defeated France, 87-82, in Tokyo. McGee appeared in four of the team's six games in the Olympic tournament, averaging 6.3 points while shooting 76.9 percent (10-for-13) from the field. It...
WorldNBC Sports

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Celebrate First Olympic Gold Medal in Athletics

In an Olympics full of fun celebrations, India’s Neeraj Chopra stole the spotlight Saturday night in Tokyo when he tossed his javelin into the sky and looked away before seeing how far his throw went. Chopra didn’t need to see his javelin land before extending his arms into the air...
Eugene, ORWashington Post

After missing the Olympics, Sha’Carri Richardson gets her shot against the world’s best

The Olympics provided a definitive answer to who is the fastest woman in the world. Over one epic week, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica won three gold medals, set an Olympic record in the 100 meters and came closer by a wide margin to Florence Griffith Joyner’s 200-meter world record than anybody in more than three decades. The only feat she could not accomplish, because she did not have the chance, is beating Sha’Carri Richardson.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama athletes win 16 Olympic medals in Tokyo

Alabama athletes won six gold medals, six silver medals and four bronze medals in the Tokyo Olympics. Incoming Auburn freshman Suni Lee won three of the medals, earning gold in the women’s all-around, silver in the women’s team competition and bronze in the women’s uneven bars while competing for the United States in artistic gymnastics.
SportsPosted by
Axios

Track star Sha'Carri Richardson makes comeback after Olympics ban

47 medalists who accounted for 62 medals in Tokyo will descend on Eugene, Oregon, this weekend for the Prefontaine Classic. The intrigue: After missing the Olympics due to a marijuana suspension, American star Sha'Carri Richardson will race against all three Jamaican medal winners in the 100 meters. Richardson will also...
BasketballPosted by
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball legends Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi make history as first Olympic basketball athletes to win five gold medals with U.S. win in Tokyo

When the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were initially postponed, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi weren’t sure if a fifth Olympic appearance, and fifth Olympic gold medal, were in store for them. Time is at a premium when you’re nearing 40, and for them to stay healthy and in top form for a whole other year was not a given. But the duo didn’t let the dream fade away. Sometime last year, Taurasi started a ...
WorkoutsT3.com

This next-level gym equipment helped power athletes to gold at Tokyo 2020

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is coming to a close, and it's been a greater success than most people could have anticipated. Despite the lack of crowds and a pervading feeling of unreality, numerous world records have tumbled and there have been some amazing individual and team performances. One thing that may have helped is that athletes have been kept in peak performance by Technogym's 'SKILL' range of workout machines.
SportsPosted by
Cyclingnews

Laura Kenny wins historic fifth Olympic gold medal

Laura Kenny became the first British woman to win a gold medal at three Olympic Games after she and Katie Archibald took the win in the first ever women’s Madison at the Games at the Izu Velodrome. Kenny is now the most successful female cyclist in Olympic history and Great Britain’s most decorated female athlete with five gold medals and six Olympic medals overall to her name.
Ambler, PAReporter

Local youth athletes win gold at AAU Junior Olympic Games

As athletes competed at the Olympics in Tokyo, young track and field athletes from the Ambler Olympic Club (AOC) ended the summer competition season at the AAU Junior Olympics at Humble High School in Humble, Texas, with 6 gold medals, 5 silver medals, 4 bronze medals, and 11 medals for 4th to 8th places. Fifty-seven (57) athletes from the team qualified from the AAU Region 2 (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware) to compete and 16 became All Americans, placing in the top 8 of their events.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Athletics-Hassan wins 10,000m gold for third Tokyo medal

TOKYO (Reuters) -Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan secured a second title and third medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, showing her blistering pace down the home straight to win the women’s 10,000 metres. The 28-year-old Ethiopian-born Hassan, world champion over 1,500m and 10,000m, won the 5,000m title and picked up bronze...
SportsNew York Post

British cyclist Laura Kenny wins gold medal in third straight Olympics

Laura Kenny is making history. Kenny and Katie Archibald are going home with a gold medal won the first-ever Olympic women’s Madison, making Kenny the first British woman to win a gold medal in three consecutive Olympic Games. The event also returned for the men for the first time since...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Jepchirchir wins women's marathon gold

SAPPORO, Japan (Reuters) -Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir won the Olympic women’s marathon in Sapporo on Saturday, claiming the country’s second consecutive gold medal in the event. Fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei took silver and Molly Seidel of the United States took bronze. Kenyans Kosgei, the world record holder, and world champion Ruth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy