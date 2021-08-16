Cincinnati Bengals: First round of cuts don’t offer many surprises

The Cincinnati Bengals have to get their roster down to 85 players and that means players are getting cut all around the league following the first weekend of preseason. The Bengals opted to waive Reece Horn, Riley Lees, and Pro Wells in this first wave and none of these players getting waived is surprising. Horn and Lees had their work cut out for them at the position they play, as the Bengals are stacked at receiver. Horn was never going to be anything more than a camp body and Lees’ best chance to make the team was as a return specialist but that obviously wasn’t meant to be.