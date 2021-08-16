Cancel
Tua Tagovailoa shows improvement in preseason debut

By Brady Hamilton
Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins kicked off the 2021 Preseason on Saturday taking on the Chicago Bears. Entering his second year in the league, Tua Tagovailoa was who everyone wanted to see the most. It was an odd rookie season for Tagovailoa which unfortunately started with an offseason like no other. With...

Indianapolis, INchatsports.com

Tua Tagovailoa steps up to help girls ranch after disaster

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1). Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. Tua Tagovailoa has a charity called the Tua Foundation. It is set up to help those in South Florida, Alabama, and his hometown of Hawai’i. This week, he was helping a girls ranch in Alabama after a devasting loss.
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins offense experience 'in your face' Bears defense

LAKE FOREST, IL — After a lightning delay, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experienced stiff winds and a fierce Bears defensive front during a joint practice on Wednesday. "Yeah, I think this defense is really good up front," Tagovailoa said of Chicago. "When you’re hitting your back foot on your throws,...
NFLYardbarker

Why Tua Tagovailoa will make a sophomore year jump

As a freshman, Tua started the second half of the championship game against Georgia. He led them to a comeback victory in overtime with a 41-yard game-winning touchdown to Devonta Smith . Coming out of Alabama, he was on pace to set many new records in college. Unfortunately, he suffered numerous injuries including a dislocated hip in the middle of the 2019 season. There were many questions about his durability during the draft process. Would Tua be the same quarterback? Will he still be explosive? Despite the concerns, the Miami Dolphins drafted him with the 5th overall pick. Although the team improved, Tua struggled in his rookie year. Now that Dolphins’ head coach Brian Flores has named Tagovailoa the starter, will he make that jump into stardom.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brian Flores Has A Surprising Admission On Tua Tagovailoa

When an NFL quarterback throws an interception – or fumbles the ball – most fans want the quarterback to just get out of the way. It’s not worth it to risk an injury going for the ball or a tackle of a bigger defender. Brian Flores thinks differently, though. Dolphins...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa overall sharp versus Chicago

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa looked sharp in his first outing of the 2021 season. While Justin Fields was the talk of the game, the Miami Dolphins also had a quarterback debuting in the preseason. Tua Tagovailoa obviously started some games last season, but didn’t get to have a regular offseason after getting drafted in 2020. He got back on the field today after a minicamp and full training camp.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tua Tagovailoa looks like a different quarterback in 2021, and that's a good thing

As you would expect from any rookie quarterback who had to learn a new NFL offense without much preseason preparation, Tua Tagovailoa struggled at times to make things happen. Tagovailoa took over the offense as the team’s starter in Week 7, had as many benchable moments as he had big plays, and wound up with 186 completions in 290 attempts for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions on a Dolphins team that nearly made the playoffs.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

There is a double standard when it comes to Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins knew that Tua Tagovailao was their guy in 2020 and they stayed put and grabbed him over Justin Herbert. It didn’t take long for the naysayers to rear their ugly heads and as Herbert progressed through a Rookie of the Year season, the pile-up on Tua Tagovailoa only got bigger.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

The Extra Point: Week 1 of Dolphins Training Camp Was About Tua Tagovailoa

It should surprise no one that Tua Tagovailoa has been the primary focus of the Miami Dolphins training camp thus far. That's pretty normal for quarterbacks, especially young ones. Moreover, last year the former Alabama quarterback really didn't have the benefit of having an opportunity to fully prepare for his rookie season while coming back from a major hip injury that required surgery. Subscribe for full article.
NFLchatsports.com

Mike Tannenbaum defends Tua Tagovailoa on Pardon My Take

DAVIE, FL - OCTOBER 5: Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum talks to the media just prior to introducing Dan Campbell as interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins on October 5, 2015 at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida. Campbell replaces Joe Philbin as head coach after serving five years as the teams tight ends coach. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
NFLallfans.co

Watch: What went wrong on Tua Tagovailoa’s interception versus Bears?

Seven straight completions plus an additional completion wiped away by a holding penalty. Things were going plenty well for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins throughout the first quarter and the unit’s final drive together against Chicago. But a promising stretch of play quickly vanished into thin air as Tagovailoa’s final pass of the day sailed into the hands of a Chicago Bear; taking points off the board for Miami in the process.
NFLchatsports.com

Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Tua Tagovailoa Makes the Leap in Year 2

When drafting late in my fantasy football leagues, I'm looking for deep sleepers. To clarify, you want potential starting players who will outplay their draft position that are drafted after round 12 of 12-team leagues with 20 roster slots. In short roster formats (16 rounds or less), some of these players will go undrafted.
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Plays well until red-zone INT

Tagovailoa completed eight of 11 passes for 99 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception in Friday's preseason game against Chicago. The second-year pro played well until the final play of his third drive, throwing an ugly interception into double coverage in the Chicago end zone on a 1st-and-10. It was Tagovailoa's final snap of the night, and he finished with only three points on three drives despite making some big plays to convert third downs (including a 50-yard catch-and-run for TE Mike Gesicki). The Dolphins could have a better group of pass catchers available for their second exhibition Aug. 21 against Atlanta after playing Saturday's game without WRs DeVante Parker, Will Fuller (foot), Albert Wilson (undisclosed), Allen Hurns and Preston Williams (PUP - foot).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa silences haters with an absolute dime to Mike Gesicki (Video)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is looking like he’s in midseason form going up against the Chicago Bears in some preseason action. Moving forward, Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa is always going to have countless eyes on him during games. He’s already been labeled as a bust by so many Alabama haters, which is a joke.
NFL247Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick was 'floored' after being benched for Tua Tagovailoa

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick admits last season's benching for rookie Tua Tagovailoa was a lot to handle for the veteran signal caller. Fitzpatrick, who signed with the Washington Football Team this offseason, looked back on Miami's personnel move this week and detailed his first thoughts on what transpired in October.

