44 Fletcher Dr, Cumberland, VA 23901

A touch of Wintergreen in Farmville. Located in the desirable Quail Run Subdivision on over an acre lot, it is close to Farmville amenities but in a rural environment. This lodge style home is estimated at 2200 square feet with soaring ceilings in the great room with a handsome river rock fireplace. Open concept with the dining area. Eat in large Kitchen with newer appliances. 3 full bathrooms with two nice sized bedrooms and an enormous "open" primary bedroom with sunken tub. There is linoleum flooring and engineered wood flooring throughout, perfect for easily overlaying with modern laminate or hardwood flooring. The home features a large glass/screened in porch and deck. The 2 car garage is underneath the home and includes an enormous carport as well. The property has tremendous opportunity, just needing your buyers personal touches and imagination. Square footage is based on exterior measurements only and should be verified by the purchaser.