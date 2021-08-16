Summoners War: Sky Arena releases two new monsters, Robo and Sky Surfer

Back on 24 June 2020, during the Pokémon Presents presentation, Nintendo announced a new multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title named Pokémon Unite. The game has been exclusively available for Nintendo Switch users only till now. But the wait for mobile gamers is finally nearing its end as it is finally coming to mobile devices. Both Android and iOS users will be able to download and play the game from September 22nd, 2021. Now that the release date has been announced, the Pre-registration for Pokemon Unite has also kicked off on the App Store and Google Play Store. Moreover, players who pre-register for the game irrespective of being Android or iOS users will receive exclusive incentives when the game launches.