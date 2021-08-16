Cancel
Books & Literature

Scotland Based Fantasy Takes Readers on a Quest of Self-Discovery in New Fiction Novel

J.B. Liquorish draws from his personal travel adventures in ‘The Prophecy’. There are many moments in life that identify a person. In author J.B. Liquorish’s new book, “The Prophecy,” he introduces a young man named Warwick whose life is turned upside down when a mysterious key emerges. Within the Scottish Highlands, readers will embark on a mystical quest to find answers across the wildest and most challenging terrains in all of Northern Scotland.

