Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows confirmed for October

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTandem: A Tale of Shadows now has a release date on Switch. The game is slated for October 21, Hatinh Interactive and developer Monochrome announced today. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. When Thomas Kane, the only son of a famous family of illusionists, inexplicably vanishes,...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Games#Monochrome#Tandem#Victorian#Dual Gameplay#Hatinh Interactive Pr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesapppicker.com

Shadow Fight 2

Before you head into battle you get to start with setting up your character. Give your character things like armor sets, weapons, and plenty more to provide a realistic fighting experience. You can also choose from dozens of techniques in Martial Arts that look almost exactly like the real thing.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Tales of the Mirror

Tales of the Mirror is a visual novel game where you solve a series of mysteries in the Ming Dynasty to help a woman with the injustices her family has suffered. You need to crack the case within a specified number of days, and you need to use an ancient mirror to reveal the lies and secrets hidden behind the words in your quest for the truth. Behind the twists and turns of the bizarre story lies the human condition and life-and-death decisions. Let us travel back in time to the Ming dynasty and relive this legendary story that happened in the misty Yangtze Delta. Game Features: 1. The exquisite ancient Chinese backdrops let you immerse yourself in the beautiful scenery of Yangtze Delta. 2. You will be profoundly intrigued by the unexpected development of the plot and cannot help but delve further into the mystery. 3. Truth is not always apparent. The ancient mirror in your possession allows you to uncover deeply hidden secrets. 4. Clues lie between the lines. In the course of tracking down the culprit, you need to find important clues from the dialog, record them, and solve layers upon layers of puzzles to get to the bottom of everything. 5. As a player, every choice you make will affect the direction of the plot and lead to different endings. Support: Official Site: https://talesofthemirror.lilithgames.com/en/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TalesoftheMirrorEN.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Puzzle game Orbibot hitting Switch this week

Today, Ratalaika Games and PSGames announced that Orbibot will be appearing on Switch this week. The puzzle game is due out digitally on August 20. Here’s some information and a trailer from Ratalaika:. Orbibot is a game in which you control a ball-shaped robot and solve physics- and logic-based puzzles.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Narrative-driven RPG beat ’em up game Young Souls confirmed for Switch

The Arcade Crew and 1P2P today confirmed that Young Souls, a narrative-driven RPG beat ’em up game, will be released for Switch. It will be available sometime this fall. We have the following overview and trailer straight from The Arcade Crew:. As orphans, Jenn and Tristan’s life path brought them...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Simulation RPG Garden Paws out on Switch next week

Bitten Toast Games will release its simulation RPG Garden Paws on Switch next week, according to an eShop listing. We’ll be seeing it on August 26. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. In order to expand your home, and build up the nearby town, you’re going...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Swords & Souls: Neverseen footage

Switch will be receiving Swords & Souls: Neverseen this week thanks to Armor Games Studios and SoulGame Studio. Take a look at some footage in the video below. Swords & Souls: Neverseen is due out for Switch tomorrow, August 18. We have more details and a trailer here.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Life is Strange: True Colors First Gameplay Footage Released

Life is Strange: True Colors is the next big release in the popular narrative franchise. With Square Enix releasing the first gameplay trailer of the game. The trailer shows protagonist Alex coming home to a local record store she used to hang out at. Alex attempting to regain her footing after being let go from foster care and introducing herself to new characters such as Ryan and meeting up with her brother.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus gets new trailer

During today’s Pokemon Presents broadcast, a new trailer debuted for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Take a look at the video below. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is due out for Switch on January 29, 2022.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Greak: Memories of Azur launch trailer

Team17 and Navegante Entertainment have shared a launch trailer for Greak: Memories of Azur, Switch’s new hand-drawn single-player adventure game. Watch it below. Greak: Memories of Azur is out now on Switch both physically and digitally. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage here.
Video GamesDestructoid

Kazuma Kiryu rolls into Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is shaping up to be quite the Sega crossover. Not only is there the Monkey Ball crew and some familiar Sega mascots, but today, Sega confirmed that the Dragon of Dojima himself will be rolling into the lineup. Kazuma Kiryu of the Yakuza series will...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 06 confirmed for September release on Switch

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 06 was announced for Switch earlier this year. At the time, Prototype shared a vague summer release window for the game. The company has now followed up today by confirming plans to have it ready in September. Like all of the other entries in the series, Grisaia:...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered announced for Switch

Manekoware has announced Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered, a revamped version of its first-person destructive house cat simulator. The game is heading to Switch on September 15. We have the following overview and trailer:. Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered is the definitive edition of your favorite destructive cat simulator, where you play as a...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Hades Review – The Finest Roguelike Storytelling

Hades is developer Supergiant’s refreshing take on the roguelike genre. Nearly three years after its arrival in Early Access on PC and almost a year after its official release, the game is now available on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Much like the developer’s other games, Hades is played in an isometric perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy