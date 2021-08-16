PREDICTING CANADA'S 2022 OLYMPIC ROSTER

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruce Cassidy will be going to the Olympics in 2022. The Bruins head coach has been named an assistant coach for the Canadian Men’s national hockey team for the 2022 games in Beijing. It will be the first international coaching duties for Cassidy, who is an Ottawa native. Bruins GM Don Sweeney is also an assistant general manager for the team. Cassidy joins quite the coaching staff for Team Canada, which is led by Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders and Pete DeBoer of the Vegas Golden Knights are also on the staff as assistants. Congratulations, Coach! Bruce Cassidy has been named an Assistant Coach of Team Canada for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. 📰: https://t.co/FKCeBm15dj pic.twitter.com/sSG01u9oPg — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 9, 2021 As for players, Cassidy will likely be joined by current Bruins Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand on Team Canada. The NHL hasn’t officially signed on to participate in the Beijing Games after sitting out the 2018 Winter Olympics, but an Olympic break has already been built into the 2021-22 NHL schedule. The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from Feb. 4-20.