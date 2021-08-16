PREDICTING CANADA'S 2022 OLYMPIC ROSTER
Yesterday, I took a stab at trying to predict Team USA's roster for next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, China (if you missed that post, click here to read). Now today, I'm going to try and pick Canada's roster, and while head coach Jon Cooper will have plenty of star power to work with, there will also be several really good players who will get cut. The 2022 Winter Olympics could also be Canadian hockey fans' last chance to see Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid on the same team.www.markerzone.com
