PREDICTING CANADA'S 2022 OLYMPIC ROSTER

markerzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, I took a stab at trying to predict Team USA's roster for next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, China (if you missed that post, click here to read). Now today, I'm going to try and pick Canada's roster, and while head coach Jon Cooper will have plenty of star power to work with, there will also be several really good players who will get cut. The 2022 Winter Olympics could also be Canadian hockey fans' last chance to see Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid on the same team.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Mark Scheifele
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Alex Pietrangelo
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Morgan Rielly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Canada#Team Usa#Canadian#Florida Panthers#Toronto Maple Leafs#Chicago Blackhawks
