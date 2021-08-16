The Best Places to Score Vintage Furniture and Decor Online for Less

I spend equal time on 1stDibs as I do on Craigslist. The strategy is to identify what I love (and what design elements make it so desirable) on 1st dibs then find a version of it more affordably on all the other sites (including Chairish, Etsy, eBay, FB marketplace, and Craigslist). One site for inspo on both new and vintage, and the other sites for actually pulling triggers (or maybe not). It’s F.U.N. and I literally can NOT wait to get up to Oregon and shop in person (not just in Portland, we are talking day trips around the state to good vintage malls). A couple weeks ago we all saw the photo of Richard Branson and Elon Musk standing in front of Bransons’ kitchen in one of his rental houses. The internet blew up with the debate about how billionaires decorate their house. So we were chatting about it on Zoom one day – and I think Caitlin asked me what I would want? And we all went around and fantasized and shared. It was FUN. So here are the splurgey design/decor pieces that we love, love love.